JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Price Target Cut to $175.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup from $188.00 to $175.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Wolfe Research downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $194.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a $177.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, UBS Group set a $210.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $174.80.

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $151.27 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $127.35 and a 1-year high of $172.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $447.04 billion, a PE ratio of 9.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $161.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $29.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.78 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 38.00%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.79 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 26.06%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 74,302,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,162,752,000 after acquiring an additional 2,764,341 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 48,763,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,584,673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513,407 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,118,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,690,463,000 after buying an additional 541,152 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 39,521,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,146,639,000 after buying an additional 1,199,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,288,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,955,407,000 after buying an additional 510,298 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.32% of the company’s stock.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

