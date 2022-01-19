JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Target Price to $51.00

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $55.00 to $51.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 7.96% from the stock’s previous close.

SYF has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $63.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Stephens cut shares of Synchrony Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.06.

Shares of NYSE:SYF opened at $47.24 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Synchrony Financial has a 12-month low of $33.41 and a 12-month high of $52.49. The company has a market cap of $25.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.67.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.49. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 27.12% and a return on equity of 30.68%. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Synchrony Financial declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, December 15th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYF. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Synchrony Financial by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,728,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,286,182,000 after acquiring an additional 4,544,581 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the second quarter valued at about $208,602,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 31.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,221,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $398,911,000 after buying an additional 1,962,732 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 218.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,697,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,895,000 after buying an additional 1,849,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 35.6% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,773,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $328,626,000 after buying an additional 1,779,522 shares during the last quarter. 93.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

