Just Group (LON:JUST) Given Outperform Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Just Group (LON:JUST) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a GBX 160 ($2.18) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Just Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Shares of LON JUST opened at GBX 93.30 ($1.27) on Tuesday. Just Group has a one year low of GBX 71.94 ($0.98) and a one year high of GBX 113 ($1.54). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.74, a current ratio of 7.52 and a quick ratio of 6.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 82.56. The company has a market capitalization of £968.92 million and a PE ratio of -6.52.

Just Group plc provides various financial services in the retirement income market in the United Kingdom. It offers de-risking solutions, guaranteed income for life, secure lifetime income, care plans, lifetime mortgages, and protection products. The company also provides professional services, including regulated financial advice and guidance services; and a range of business services, such as consultancy and software development, and outsourced customer service delivery and marketing services.

