K-Bro Linen Inc. (OTCMKTS:KBRLF) Short Interest Update

K-Bro Linen Inc. (OTCMKTS:KBRLF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, an increase of 21.1% from the December 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 23.0 days.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on KBRLF shares. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of K-Bro Linen from C$53.00 to C$50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of K-Bro Linen from C$46.00 to C$45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of KBRLF stock opened at $26.64 on Wednesday. K-Bro Linen has a 1 year low of $26.64 and a 1 year high of $32.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.28.

K-Bro Linen, Inc engages in the provision of linen services to healthcare institutions hotels and other commercial accounts. It operates through the Canadian and UK segments. The Canadian segment provides laundry and linen services to the healthcare and hospitality sectors in in Vancouver, Victoria, Calgary, Edmonton, Regina, Toronto, Montréal, and Québec City.

