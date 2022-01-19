Kaiser Aluminum Co. (KALU) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.77 on February 15th

Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 13th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.77 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 21st. This is an increase from Kaiser Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72.

Kaiser Aluminum has increased its dividend by 30.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 11 years. Kaiser Aluminum has a dividend payout ratio of 40.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Kaiser Aluminum to earn $3.94 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 78.2%.

Shares of NASDAQ:KALU opened at $103.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -114.71 and a beta of 1.24. Kaiser Aluminum has a 52 week low of $84.78 and a 52 week high of $141.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $97.83 and a 200 day moving average of $109.15.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.75). Kaiser Aluminum had a positive return on equity of 5.65% and a negative net margin of 0.68%. The business had revenue of $750.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $782.96 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 193.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kaiser Aluminum will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

KALU has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $117.00 to $98.00 in a report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

In other Kaiser Aluminum news, Director Jack A. Hockema sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.36, for a total value of $105,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Neal E. West sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total transaction of $42,408.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,950 shares of company stock worth $409,127 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Kaiser Aluminum stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) by 99.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 102,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,805 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.64% of Kaiser Aluminum worth $12,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 97.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kaiser Aluminum Company Profile

Kaiser Aluminum Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum products. The firm caters aerospace, general engineering, automotive, and custom industrial applications. Its products include plate, sheet, coil, hard alloy shapes, soft alloy extrusions, seamless & structural extruded, drawn tube, hard alloy rod, bar, wire and forge stock.

