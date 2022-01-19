Katalyo Price Reaches $0.0795 on Major Exchanges (KTLYO)

Katalyo (CURRENCY:KTLYO) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 19th. One Katalyo coin can currently be bought for about $0.0795 or 0.00000191 BTC on popular exchanges. Katalyo has a market capitalization of $850,607.10 and approximately $209.00 worth of Katalyo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Katalyo has traded 8.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Katalyo alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002397 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.10 or 0.00057732 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.53 or 0.00063562 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,087.60 or 0.07397833 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41,677.49 or 0.99858550 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.64 or 0.00066233 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00007659 BTC.

Katalyo Coin Profile

Katalyo’s total supply is 85,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,695,604 coins. Katalyo’s official Twitter account is @katalyo . The official website for Katalyo is www.katalyo.com . The Reddit community for Katalyo is https://reddit.com/r/Katalyo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Katalyo’s official message board is katalyo.medium.com

Katalyo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Katalyo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Katalyo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Katalyo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Katalyo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Katalyo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.