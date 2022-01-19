KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Lifted to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $56.00 price target on the construction company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 23.89% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “KB Home ended fiscal 2021 on a strong note, with fourth-quarter earnings beating analysts’ expectations and rising 71% year over year. For fiscal 2021, earnings and revenues grew 92% and 37%, respectively, from a year ago. With resilient U.S. housing market momentum, backlog value at fiscal fourth quarter-end grew 67% from a year ago to $4.95 billion, marking the highest fourth-quarter level since 2005. Robust backlog level, a strong lineup of community openings and solid return-focused growth model will help KB Home generate as much as $7.6 billion in housing revenues and double-digit operating margin in fiscal 2022. Although continued supply-chain issues, material cost inflation and higher wage are concerns, KB Home shares have outperformed the industry over the past six months. Earnings estimates for fiscal 2021 have been trending upward.”

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on KBH. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of KB Home from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of KB Home from $60.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of KB Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of KB Home from $46.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.91.

Shares of NYSE:KBH opened at $45.20 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.31. KB Home has a one year low of $36.10 and a one year high of $52.48. The company has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 7.51, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.76.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The construction company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. KB Home had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that KB Home will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other KB Home news, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 121,408 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.90, for a total transaction of $5,086,995.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 166,861 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total transaction of $7,118,290.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 327,639 shares of company stock worth $13,841,503. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KBH. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KB Home by 50.1% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 902 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of KB Home by 105.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,148 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the period. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of KB Home during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KB Home by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,254 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of KB Home during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $93,000. 88.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KB Home Company Profile

KB Home engages in selling and building a variety of new homes. It builds various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums. The firm operates through the following segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It offer homes in development communities, at urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects.

