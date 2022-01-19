KBC Group NV Buys 4,703 Shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) by 8.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 62,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,703 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned about 0.09% of Terreno Realty worth $3,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of Terreno Realty during the second quarter worth $27,000. Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new stake in Terreno Realty during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Terreno Realty during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Terreno Realty by 485.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Terreno Realty during the third quarter valued at $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TRNO opened at $75.77 on Wednesday. Terreno Realty Co. has a 1 year low of $53.97 and a 1 year high of $86.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 77.32 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $57.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.92 million. Terreno Realty had a net margin of 32.60% and a return on equity of 4.11%. Equities research analysts expect that Terreno Realty Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Terreno Realty’s payout ratio is 138.78%.

TRNO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Terreno Realty from $71.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from $65.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from $70.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Terreno Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Terreno Realty has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.29.

About Terreno Realty

Terreno Realty Corp. operates as a real estate company, which acquires, owns, and manages industrial properties. It invests in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution, flex, research and development, and trans-shipment. The company was founded by Michael A. Coke and W.

