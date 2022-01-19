KBC Group NV Has $3.46 Million Stock Holdings in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

KBC Group NV lessened its position in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) by 69.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,730 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Elastic were worth $3,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Elastic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,435,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Elastic by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Elastic by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Elastic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $515,000. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp bought a new stake in Elastic in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,294,000. 75.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Elastic alerts:

In other news, CEO Shay Banon sold 2,074 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.87, for a total value of $254,832.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 866 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.87, for a total value of $106,405.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 124,368 shares of company stock valued at $21,325,051. Insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

Elastic stock opened at $90.13 on Wednesday. Elastic has a 52 week low of $89.95 and a 52 week high of $189.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $131.60 and a 200-day moving average of $148.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.07 and a beta of 1.10.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.07. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 29.19% and a negative net margin of 22.18%. The business had revenue of $206.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.22) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Elastic will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ESTC. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group downgraded Elastic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Barclays reduced their price target on Elastic from $200.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Elastic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Elastic from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Elastic from $184.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.53.

Elastic Company Profile

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured; Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack; Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash; and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

Featured Article: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.