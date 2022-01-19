KBC Group NV Has $3.82 Million Stock Holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

KBC Group NV cut its stake in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $3,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in Eversource Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eversource Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in Eversource Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Eversource Energy by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. 78.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ES opened at $86.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $87.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.40. Eversource Energy has a 52 week low of $76.64 and a 52 week high of $92.66.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.03). Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 12.30%. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is presently 70.06%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Eversource Energy from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Eversource Energy from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Mizuho raised Eversource Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.29.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

