KBC Group NV Sells 53,898 Shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

KBC Group NV decreased its position in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,898 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $3,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 69.3% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 69.5% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Molson Coors Beverage during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Molson Coors Beverage during the third quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 18.4% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Molson Coors Beverage stock opened at $51.65 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.52. Molson Coors Beverage has a 52-week low of $42.46 and a 52-week high of $61.48. The firm has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a PE ratio of -25.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a positive return on equity of 6.22% and a negative net margin of 3.69%. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio is -66.02%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TAP shares. Barclays reduced their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.91.

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The Europe segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the U.K., various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

