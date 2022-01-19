KBC Group NV Trims Stock Position in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

KBC Group NV cut its holdings in shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,298 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $3,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in shares of Ferrari by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 59,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,246,000 after acquiring an additional 10,857 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Ferrari by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 323,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,548,000 after buying an additional 8,268 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Ferrari by 205.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ferrari by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,386,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,970,000 after buying an additional 72,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. boosted its holdings in Ferrari by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 1,516,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,449,000 after buying an additional 104,275 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RACE opened at $236.65 on Wednesday. Ferrari has a 52-week low of $183.82 and a 52-week high of $278.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $258.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $233.09. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $43.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.74, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.90.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.04. Ferrari had a return on equity of 42.17% and a net margin of 21.11%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Ferrari will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ferrari in a report on Friday, November 5th. Kepler Capital Markets cut Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. While Besson remains convinced of the long-term attractiveness of the shares, the analyst expects profit taking in the coming months after a large outperformance over the last six months, he tells investors in a research note. HSBC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ferrari in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Ferrari from $189.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.00.

Ferrari Company Profile

Ferrari NV is a holding company, which engages in the design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury sports cars. The firm’s models include the F12Berlinetta, 488GTB, 488 Spider, 458 Speciale, California T, the LaFerrari Hybrid, LaFerrari, and the FF four-wheel drive. It participates in car racing such as Formula One.

