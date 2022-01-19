Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Price Target to $157.00

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) had its price objective decreased by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $166.00 to $157.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 3.79% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on JPM. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $166.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $175.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Barclays set a $202.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Friday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $194.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $125.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.80.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $151.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.83. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $127.35 and a one year high of $172.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $447.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.13.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 38.00% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The business had revenue of $29.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.94 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 13,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after acquiring an additional 2,362 shares during the period. HNP Capital LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 38,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,128,000 after buying an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,949,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 64,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,195,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.32% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

