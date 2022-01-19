Keep Network (KEEP) Price Down 7.7% Over Last Week

Keep Network (CURRENCY:KEEP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 19th. Keep Network has a market cap of $369.11 million and approximately $20.75 million worth of Keep Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Keep Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.60 or 0.00001434 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Keep Network has traded down 7.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00004972 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002373 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001040 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.07 or 0.00052336 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002372 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00006920 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Keep Network Coin Profile

Keep Network (KEEP) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 28th, 2020. Keep Network’s total supply is 999,848,781 coins and its circulating supply is 610,623,273 coins. The Reddit community for Keep Network is https://reddit.com/r/KeepNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Keep Network’s official Twitter account is @keep_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Keep Network is keep.network

According to CryptoCompare, “A keep is an off-chain container for private data. Keeps let you interact with private data while taking full advantage of the public blockchain. “

Keep Network Coin Trading

