KEFI Gold and Copper (LON:KEFI) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.35

KEFI Gold and Copper Plc (LON:KEFI)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1.35 ($0.02) and traded as low as GBX 0.75 ($0.01). KEFI Gold and Copper shares last traded at GBX 0.77 ($0.01), with a volume of 1,966,061 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of £19.77 million and a P/E ratio of -3.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 0.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.43, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20.

About KEFI Gold and Copper (LON:KEFI)

KEFI Gold and Copper Plc engages in the exploration and development of gold and copper deposits in the Arabian-Nubian Shield. The company also explores for precious and base metals, and other minerals. It primarily focuses on developing the Tulu Kapi Gold Project with a probable ore reserve of 1.05 million ounces and mineral resources totaling 1.7 million ounces located in Ethiopia.

