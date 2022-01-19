Kellogg (NYSE:K) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $67.89.

K has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Kellogg from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Bank of America downgraded Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Kellogg from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Kellogg from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Kellogg from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st.

Kellogg stock traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $66.54. 15,967 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,202,596. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.59. Kellogg has a fifty-two week low of $56.61 and a fifty-two week high of $68.60. The stock has a market cap of $22.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.14. Kellogg had a return on equity of 37.88% and a net margin of 8.86%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Kellogg’s payout ratio is currently 63.39%.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total value of $5,225,041.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in Kellogg by 64.0% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 39,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,541,000 after acquiring an additional 15,410 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 5.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,019,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,939,000 after purchasing an additional 98,226 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 2.4% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 67,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 5.8% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,764,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,483,000 after purchasing an additional 96,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 10.8% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 19,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

