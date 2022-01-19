Kellogg (NYSE:K) Holdings Reduced by CX Institutional

CX Institutional decreased its position in Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 74.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,509 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Community Bank N.A. bought a new position in shares of Kellogg in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of Kellogg in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 269.9% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 25,537 shares in the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 44.0% in the second quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 1,353.4% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on K. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Kellogg from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Bank of America lowered shares of Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Kellogg from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Kellogg from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.89.

Shares of NYSE:K opened at $66.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $22.85 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.59. Kellogg has a 52 week low of $56.61 and a 52 week high of $68.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.59.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 37.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Kellogg will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.39%.

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total value of $5,225,041.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

