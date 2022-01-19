Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kelly Services, Inc. is a global leader of providing workforce solutions. Kelly Services, Inc. and its subsidiaries, offer a comprehensive array of outsourcing and consulting services as well as world-class staffing on a temporary, temporary-to-hire, and direct-hire basis. The company provides temporary office clerical, marketing, professional, technical, light industrial, home care services, management services and other business services to a diversified group of customers through offices located in major cities of the United States, Australia, Canada, Denmark, France, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, Mexico, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Russia, Spain, Switzerland and United Kingdom. Kelly Temporary Services provides office clerical, marketing, professional, technical, semi-skilled light industrial and management services. “

NASDAQ:KELYA opened at $17.69 on Tuesday. Kelly Services has a 52 week low of $15.89 and a 52 week high of $26.98. The company has a market cap of $696.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.62.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The business services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). Kelly Services had a return on equity of 4.13% and a net margin of 2.20%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Kelly Services will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. Kelly Services’s payout ratio is presently 7.41%.

In other Kelly Services news, Director Donald R. Parfet acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.66 per share, with a total value of $88,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Terrence B. Larkin sold 1,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.19, for a total transaction of $31,801.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,824 shares of company stock worth $171,291. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Kelly Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kelly Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $89,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kelly Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Kelly Services by 106,440.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 10,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Kelly Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Institutional investors own 69.62% of the company’s stock.

Kelly Services Company Profile

Kelly Services, Inc engages in staffing and workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. The Americas Staffing segment delivers temporary staffing, as well as direct-hire placement services, in a number of specialty staffing services, including office, education, marketing, electronic assembly, light industrial, science, engineering, and information technology in United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico and Brazil.

