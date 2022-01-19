Kenon Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:KEN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Kenon Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:KEN) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 34,500 shares, a growth of 42.6% from the December 15th total of 24,200 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 12,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Shares of NYSE KEN traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.97. 154 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,182. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Kenon has a 52 week low of $26.56 and a 52 week high of $55.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.23.

Kenon (NYSE:KEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The utilities provider reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $133.00 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be given a dividend of $3.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th. This is a positive change from Kenon’s previous — dividend of $1.86. This represents a dividend yield of 12.2%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Kenon during the second quarter valued at $471,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Kenon by 422.2% in the third quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 869,499 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,002,000 after purchasing an additional 702,980 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Kenon by 23.6% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 21,378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 4,083 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kenon in the third quarter worth $311,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Kenon in the third quarter worth $243,000. Institutional investors own 7.94% of the company’s stock.

Kenon Company Profile

Kenon Holdings Ltd. is an investment company, which engages in the operation of growth-oriented businesses. It operates through the following segments: OPC, Quantum and ZIM. The OPC segment include initiation, development, construction and operation of power plants and the sale and supply of electricity under OPC Energy Ltd and its subsidiaries.

