Kering SA (EPA:KER) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Kering SA (EPA:KER) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €805.00 ($914.77).

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a €830.00 ($943.18) target price on shares of Kering in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a €775.00 ($880.68) price objective on shares of Kering in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays set a €850.00 ($965.91) price objective on shares of Kering in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €740.00 ($840.91) price objective on shares of Kering in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €785.00 ($892.05) price objective on shares of Kering in a research report on Tuesday.

EPA:KER opened at €667.70 ($758.75) on Wednesday. Kering has a 12 month low of €231.35 ($262.90) and a 12 month high of €417.40 ($474.32). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €697.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €691.73.

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

