KeyCorp Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp decreased their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for Fidelity National Information Services in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 13th. KeyCorp analyst J. Beck now anticipates that the information technology services provider will post earnings per share of $2.07 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.19. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Fidelity National Information Services’ FY2023 earnings at $7.80 EPS.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.05. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on FIS. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $154.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.47.

FIS opened at $114.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $110.69 and its 200 day moving average is $122.64. Fidelity National Information Services has a fifty-two week low of $101.79 and a fifty-two week high of $155.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 309.47, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.75.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 104.2% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 241 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 33.9% during the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 336 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1,700.0% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 105,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.66, for a total transaction of $11,514,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 10th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 421.63%.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

