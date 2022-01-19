Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Stake Boosted by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,177 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 4.5% during the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,503 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Hotaling Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 4.7% during the third quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 1,522 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 1.5% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 5,081 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 5.8% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,422 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 2.0% during the third quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 4,014 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Keysight Technologies news, COO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 7,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.00, for a total value of $1,458,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Soon Chai Gooi sold 13,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.78, for a total transaction of $2,556,487.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 209,536 shares of company stock worth $41,351,697 over the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KEYS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.38.

NYSE KEYS opened at $181.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $33.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.87, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $196.01 and a 200-day moving average of $179.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.09 and a 1-year high of $209.08.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.18. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 18.09% and a return on equity of 29.33%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. Keysight Technologies’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Keysight Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, November 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $1.20 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the scientific and technical instruments company to purchase up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

