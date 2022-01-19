Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBAL) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBAL) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 272,900 shares, a decline of 34.3% from the December 15th total of 415,600 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 194,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Shares of Kimball International stock traded down $0.16 on Wednesday, reaching $10.31. 4,041 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 147,120. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Kimball International has a twelve month low of $9.80 and a twelve month high of $14.86. The company has a market capitalization of $378.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -130.00 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.55.

Get Kimball International alerts:

Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). Kimball International had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 2.16%. The business had revenue of $156.61 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. Kimball International’s payout ratio is currently -450.00%.

In related news, CFO Timothy J. Wolfe purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.99 per share, for a total transaction of $54,950.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KBAL. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kimball International by 2.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,865,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,538,000 after purchasing an additional 40,594 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Kimball International by 0.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,776,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,892,000 after buying an additional 5,370 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its holdings in Kimball International by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 1,346,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,085,000 after purchasing an additional 184,513 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Kimball International by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 965,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,817,000 after purchasing an additional 9,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Kimball International by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 957,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,674,000 after purchasing an additional 54,405 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

About Kimball International

Kimball International, Inc engages in design and sale of furniture products and services. The firm focuses on commercial, hospitality, healthcare, education, government, and finance markets. It distributes its product under the Kimball, National, and Kimball Hospitality brands. The company was founded by Arnold Francis Habig, Alphonse Sermersheim, Ray Schneider, and Herbert Thyen in 1939 and is headquartered in Jasper, IN.

Further Reading: Total Return

Receive News & Ratings for Kimball International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimball International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.