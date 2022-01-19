King Luther Capital Management Corp Boosts Stock Position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 10.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,292 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Twilio were worth $1,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Coatue Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 345.6% in the 2nd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 1,811,133 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $713,876,000 after buying an additional 1,404,668 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,918,553 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,938,697,000 after buying an additional 1,384,055 shares during the period. Matrix Capital Management Company LP lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 249.1% in the 2nd quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 1,745,536 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $688,020,000 after buying an additional 1,245,536 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Twilio by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,451,329 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,739,247,000 after acquiring an additional 920,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in shares of Twilio in the 2nd quarter worth $226,110,000. Institutional investors own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Twilio alerts:

In related news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,215 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.00, for a total value of $848,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey R. Immelt purchased 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $295.82 per share, with a total value of $1,005,788.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,729 shares of company stock worth $16,995,787 in the last quarter. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of TWLO stock opened at $207.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.95 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $264.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $322.10. The company has a current ratio of 9.57, a quick ratio of 9.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Twilio Inc. has a 12-month low of $206.45 and a 12-month high of $457.30.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $740.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $684.10 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.56% and a negative net margin of 32.89%. Twilio’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.58) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post -2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Twilio from $460.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Twilio from $525.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Twilio in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price target for the company. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Twilio in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Twilio from $430.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Twilio has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $438.00.

About Twilio

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Article: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.