King Luther Capital Management Corp Buys 35,000 Shares of GSI Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSIT)

King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in GSI Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSIT) by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 200,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned 0.83% of GSI Technology worth $1,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GSIT. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in GSI Technology by 20.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,125,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,323,000 after acquiring an additional 188,500 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in GSI Technology in the second quarter worth about $916,000. VIEX Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in GSI Technology in the second quarter worth about $369,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in GSI Technology in the second quarter worth about $359,000. Finally, Mork Capital Management LLC raised its position in GSI Technology by 50.0% in the second quarter. Mork Capital Management LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $843,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. 24.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get GSI Technology alerts:

In other news, Director Robert Yau sold 11,676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total value of $70,406.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 35.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GSIT opened at $4.61 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.11 and its 200-day moving average is $5.29. GSI Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.27 and a 12-month high of $8.23. The firm has a market cap of $112.27 million, a P/E ratio of -5.84 and a beta of 0.69.

GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.03. GSI Technology had a negative net margin of 61.13% and a negative return on equity of 25.56%. The company had revenue of $7.80 million for the quarter.

About GSI Technology

GSI Technology, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of memory products primarily for the networking, and telecommunications markets. Its product includes Static Random Access Memory, or SRAM, which incorporated in networking and telecommunications equipment, such as routers, switches, wide area network infrastructure equipment, wireless base stations and network access equipment.

See Also: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for GSI Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSI Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.