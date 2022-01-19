King Luther Capital Management Corp Cuts Holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

King Luther Capital Management Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,105 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $1,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Waycross Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Align Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $333,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Align Technology by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,620 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,067,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Align Technology by 105.7% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,915 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,598,000 after buying an additional 5,096 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Align Technology by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,208 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,127,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Align Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,923,000. 84.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Warren S. Thaler sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $703.06, for a total transaction of $3,515,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John Morici sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $699.08, for a total value of $2,097,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGN opened at $489.56 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $627.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $652.79. The stock has a market cap of $38.60 billion, a PE ratio of 52.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.57. Align Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $487.49 and a one year high of $737.45.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $977.81 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 19.70%. Align Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 9.04 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ALGN shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Align Technology from $775.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Align Technology to a “buy” rating and set a $810.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $723.46.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

