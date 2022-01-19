King Luther Capital Management Corp Has $1.52 Million Position in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO)

King Luther Capital Management Corp lowered its stake in shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) by 39.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,945 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,555 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Q2 were worth $1,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Q2 by 1.0% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 20,322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Q2 by 8.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,673 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Q2 by 7.0% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,487 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Q2 by 1.9% in the third quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 23,990 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Q2 by 15.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,613 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period.

Several brokerages have weighed in on QTWO. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Q2 from $135.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Q2 from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Q2 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $121.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Q2 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of Q2 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.70.

In other news, CFO David J. Mehok sold 3,004 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $240,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, COO John E. Breeden sold 498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.76, for a total transaction of $38,226.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 129,002 shares of company stock worth $10,080,566 over the last 90 days. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

QTWO opened at $62.44 on Wednesday. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $62.38 and a one year high of $148.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 3.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.87 and a beta of 1.42.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.02). Q2 had a negative net margin of 26.31% and a negative return on equity of 6.59%. The business had revenue of $126.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.77 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

Q2 Company Profile

Q2 Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital banking solutions. Its services offer security, advisory, web services, custom services, and end user marketing solutions. The company was founded by Robert Hank Seale III in 2004 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

