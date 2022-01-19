King Luther Capital Management Corp Sells 61,910 Shares of DallasNews Co. (NASDAQ:DALN)

King Luther Capital Management Corp trimmed its position in shares of DallasNews Co. (NASDAQ:DALN) by 24.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 187,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,910 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned approximately 3.50% of DallasNews worth $1,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in DallasNews by 529.4% in the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 202,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 170,694 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of DallasNews during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,708,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DallasNews during the second quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DallasNews during the second quarter valued at approximately $345,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in DallasNews in the second quarter valued at approximately $105,000. 49.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DALN opened at $7.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.87 and a beta of 0.66. DallasNews Co. has a twelve month low of $6.27 and a twelve month high of $12.64.

DallasNews (NASDAQ:DALN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. DallasNews had a negative return on equity of 13.03% and a negative net margin of 2.82%. The firm had revenue of $38.31 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.80%. DallasNews’s payout ratio is -78.05%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of DallasNews from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th.

DallasNews Company Profile

DallasNews Corp. is a news and information publishing company, which owns and operates commercial printing, distribution and direct mail service businesses. It operates through the following segments: Publishing and Marketing. The Publishing segment includes the operations of The Dallas Morning News and various niche publications targeting specific audiences.

