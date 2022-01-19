King Luther Capital Management Corp Sells 7,065 Shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

King Luther Capital Management Corp cut its stake in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,380 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,065 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $1,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 130,504 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 12,617 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the period. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 11,875 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 928 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 11,589 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,516 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LUMN stock opened at $12.13 on Wednesday. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $10.86 and a one year high of $16.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.89 and its 200 day moving average is $12.66. The company has a market capitalization of $12.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.11. Lumen Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.83% and a positive return on equity of 17.98%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently -140.85%.

Separately, Citigroup raised shares of Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.50.

In other Lumen Technologies news, EVP Stacey W. Goff sold 128,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.16, for a total transaction of $1,821,202.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lumen Technologies Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

