Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $232.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $253.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

In other Kinsale Capital Group news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.88, for a total transaction of $502,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Brian D. Haney sold 480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.20, for a total transaction of $100,896.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,980 shares of company stock valued at $1,403,096 in the last three months. 6.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Kinsale Capital Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 134.1% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Kinsale Capital Group during the second quarter worth $48,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Kinsale Capital Group during the third quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Kinsale Capital Group during the third quarter worth $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KNSL traded down $7.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $189.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 146,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,079. The business has a fifty day moving average of $215.08 and a 200 day moving average of $188.44. The company has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.46 and a beta of 0.88. Kinsale Capital Group has a 1 year low of $153.12 and a 1 year high of $245.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.60. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 19.24% and a net margin of 23.93%. The business had revenue of $164.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.98 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. Kinsale Capital Group’s quarterly revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Kinsale Capital Group will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.12%.

About Kinsale Capital Group

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance services. It operates the Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment. The Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment provides commercial excess and surplus lines liability and property insurance products through underwriting divisions.

