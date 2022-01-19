Kion Group (FRA:KGX) Given a €96.00 Price Target by Morgan Stanley Analysts

Kion Group (FRA:KGX) has been given a €96.00 ($109.09) target price by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 5.06% from the company’s previous close.

KGX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Warburg Research set a €108.00 ($122.73) target price on Kion Group in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €100.00 ($113.64) price target on Kion Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. UBS Group set a €113.00 ($128.41) price target on Kion Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €111.00 ($126.14) price objective on Kion Group in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €120.00 ($136.36) price target on Kion Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €104.67 ($118.94).

Kion Group stock opened at €88.46 ($100.52) on Monday. Kion Group has a one year low of €57.87 ($65.76) and a one year high of €81.82 ($92.98). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €97.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of €91.29.

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, Supply Chain Solutions, and Corporate Services segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brand names.

