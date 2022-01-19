Klaytn Achieves Market Cap of $3.66 Billion (KLAY)

Klaytn (CURRENCY:KLAY) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 19th. During the last seven days, Klaytn has traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Klaytn coin can now be purchased for about $1.41 or 0.00003336 BTC on popular exchanges. Klaytn has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion and $59.50 million worth of Klaytn was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002375 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001757 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.41 or 0.00057950 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.76 or 0.00065916 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,123.74 or 0.07416165 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,001.24 or 0.99716391 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.12 or 0.00066770 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00007579 BTC.

Klaytn Profile

Klaytn’s genesis date was October 4th, 2018. Klaytn’s total supply is 10,775,268,342 coins and its circulating supply is 2,602,863,031 coins. The official message board for Klaytn is medium.com/klaytn . Klaytn’s official website is www.klaytn.com . Klaytn’s official Twitter account is @klaytn_official

According to CryptoCompare, “Kakao’s global public blockchain project Klaytn is an enterprise-grade, service-centric platform that brings user-friendly blockchain experience to millions. It combines the best features of both public blockchains (decentralized data & control, distributed governance) and private blockchains (low latency, high scalability) via an efficient 'hybrid' design. Klaytn is secured by participation from numerous highly-reputable brands around the globe, working together to create a reliable business platform atop a robust system of decentralized trust. “

Buying and Selling Klaytn

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klaytn directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Klaytn should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Klaytn using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

