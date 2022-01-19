Klever (KLV) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.12 Million

Klever (CURRENCY:KLV) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 19th. One Klever coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0300 or 0.00000071 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Klever has a market cap of $101.79 million and approximately $1.12 million worth of Klever was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Klever has traded down 1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002389 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001778 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.53 or 0.00058580 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,122.19 or 0.07447376 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.62 or 0.00063567 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,925.54 or 1.00122847 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.95 or 0.00066752 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00007579 BTC.

Klever Coin Profile

Klever’s launch date was August 1st, 2020. Klever’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,397,615,776 coins. The official website for Klever is www.klever.io . Klever’s official Twitter account is @klever_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Klever is a cryptocurrency platform designed to solve two big issues in crypto today. The crypto security problem and the user experience problem. Klever App enables participants to use the a vast selection of dapps on the blockchain, from games, entertainment, decentralized finance, and other p2p distributed ledger applications. The app's built-in Web Browser allows users to explore dapps, decentralized services, and products at the push of a button. “

Buying and Selling Klever

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klever directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Klever should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Klever using one of the exchanges listed above.

