Klöckner & Co SE (OTCMKTS:KLKNF) Short Interest Update

Klöckner & Co SE (OTCMKTS:KLKNF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 144,600 shares, a drop of 35.7% from the December 15th total of 224,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 723.0 days.

Shares of Klöckner & Co SE stock remained flat at $$11.50 during trading on Wednesday. Klöckner & Co SE has a fifty-two week low of $11.50 and a fifty-two week high of $11.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.09.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KLKNF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Klöckner & Co SE in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Klöckner & Co SE in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Klöckner & Co SE engages in the production and distribution of steel and metal products. It operates through the following segments: Kloeckner Metals US, Kloeckner Metals Services Europe, Kloeckner Metals Switzerland, and Kloeckner Metals Distribution Europe. Its products include flat steel products, long steel products, tubes and hollow sections, stainless and high-grade steel, and aluminum.

