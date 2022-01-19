Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $38.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.75% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. provides retail stores which offer food and non-food products primarily in the United States and Europe. The Company operates supermarkets, convenience stores, compact hypers, pick-up points and gasoline stations as well as specialty stores. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V., formerly known as Ahold N.V., is based in Zaandam, Netherlands. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Cheuvreux downgraded Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Oddo Bhf downgraded Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.

OTCMKTS ADRNY traded down $0.42 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.31. The stock had a trading volume of 41,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,064. The company has a market capitalization of $35.92 billion, a PE ratio of 18.45, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.09. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a twelve month low of $25.89 and a twelve month high of $35.63.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $21.87 billion during the quarter. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 2.14%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Company Profile

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize NV engages in the management and operation of supermarkets and e-commerce business. It operates through the following six segments: The U.S., The Netherlands, Belgium, Central & Southeastern Europe, Other Retail, and Global Support Office. The U.S. segment includes Stop & Shop, Food Lion, Giant & Martin’s, Hannaford, Giant Food and Peapod.

