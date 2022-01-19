Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY) Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to “Conviction-Buy”

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY) from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays upgraded Koninklijke KPN from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Koninklijke KPN in a report on Thursday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy.

Get Koninklijke KPN alerts:

OTCMKTS KKPNY opened at $3.18 on Tuesday. Koninklijke KPN has a 52 week low of $2.84 and a 52 week high of $3.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.14.

Royal KPN NV operates as a supplier of telecommunications and information technology services. It serves customers at home and abroad with fixed and mobile networks for telephony, data and television. The company focuses on both private customers and business users, from small to large. It also offers telecom providers access to widely branched networks.

Read More: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke KPN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke KPN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.