Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) Shares Acquired by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) by 17.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,068 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,949 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Kosmos Energy were worth $180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Kosmos Energy by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 95,080 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 6,258 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Kosmos Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Kosmos Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kosmos Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Kosmos Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KOS opened at $4.77 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.63 and a beta of 3.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.12. Kosmos Energy Ltd. has a twelve month low of $1.80 and a twelve month high of $4.82.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $200.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.00 million. Kosmos Energy had a negative return on equity of 38.98% and a negative net margin of 14.95%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Kosmos Energy Ltd. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised Kosmos Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $3.95 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. TheStreet lowered Kosmos Energy from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Berenberg Bank raised Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kosmos Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.66.

Kosmos Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The firms assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea and U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal. It also maintains a sustainable exploration program balanced between proven basin infrastructure-led exploration, emerging basins, and frontier basins.

