Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $77.50.

KYMR has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kymera Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Brookline Capital Management reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Kymera Therapeutics stock traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.78. 19,406 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 431,380. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.08 and a beta of 1.36. Kymera Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $29.93 and a 1-year high of $87.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.66.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.19). Kymera Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 112.31% and a negative return on equity of 24.30%. The business had revenue of $20.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.18 million. Analysts expect that Kymera Therapeutics will post -1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Kymera Therapeutics news, insider Jared Gollob sold 14,996 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.22, for a total transaction of $948,047.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Nello Mainolfi sold 22,465 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.26, for a total transaction of $1,196,485.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,073 shares of company stock valued at $3,906,396 in the last quarter. 23.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KYMR. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 198.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,467,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639,994 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 61.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,448,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,754,000 after purchasing an additional 934,594 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 97.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,844,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,479,000 after purchasing an additional 911,948 shares in the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL boosted its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 20.9% during the third quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 3,180,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,832,000 after purchasing an additional 550,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 630.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 500,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,422,000 after purchasing an additional 432,300 shares in the last quarter. 67.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kymera Therapeutics Company Profile

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; and STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases.

