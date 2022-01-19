Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) Receives $12.83 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.83.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LADR. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.50 price target on shares of Ladder Capital in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ladder Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.

LADR traded down $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.99. The company had a trading volume of 549,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 465,530. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.58. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.24 and a beta of 2.15. Ladder Capital has a 12-month low of $9.47 and a 12-month high of $12.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 94.17 and a current ratio of 94.17.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.10. Ladder Capital had a return on equity of 0.80% and a net margin of 5.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ladder Capital will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.67%. Ladder Capital’s payout ratio is presently 615.43%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 2,219 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 2,237 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,982,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,423,000 after buying an additional 954,106 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 993,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,460,000 after buying an additional 145,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 21,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 3,780 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.40% of the company’s stock.

About Ladder Capital

Ladder Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate finance services. It operates through the following segments: Loans, Securities, Real Estate, and Corporate and Other. The Loans segment includes mortgage loan receivables held for investment and mortgage loan receivables held for sale.

