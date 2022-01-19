Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE) Short Interest Update

Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 287,500 shares, a drop of 24.4% from the December 15th total of 380,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 55,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.2 days. Approximately 3.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lakeland Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 18th.

Get Lakeland Industries alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Lakeland Industries by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,822 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Lakeland Industries by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,905 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares during the period. Man Group plc grew its stake in Lakeland Industries by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 40,513 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lakeland Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in Lakeland Industries by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 16,138 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617 shares during the period. 62.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:LAKE traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 337 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,430. Lakeland Industries has a fifty-two week low of $18.58 and a fifty-two week high of $47.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.56 and its 200-day moving average is $21.86. The firm has a market cap of $159.93 million, a P/E ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 0.03.

Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $30.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.70 million. Lakeland Industries had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 14.20%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lakeland Industries will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Lakeland Industries

Lakeland Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of safety garments and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market. Its products include disposable protective clothing, chemical protective clothing, woven protective clothing, fire protective gear, heat protective clothing, reflective protective clothing, hand and arm protection, arc or fire retardant rated rainwear, and fire retardant protective clothing.

Read More: Backdoor Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Lakeland Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeland Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.