Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM) Short Interest Up 23.6% in December

Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,980,000 shares, a growth of 23.6% from the December 15th total of 3,220,000 shares. Currently, 13.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 691,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.8 days.

SWIM stock opened at $18.79 on Wednesday. Latham Group has a one year low of $12.69 and a one year high of $34.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.06 and a 200-day moving average of $20.85.

Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $161.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.50 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Latham Group will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Latham Group by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 19,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Latham Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Latham Group by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of Latham Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Latham Group by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 438,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,865 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.58% of the company’s stock.

SWIM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Latham Group from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Latham Group from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Latham Group from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Latham Group from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Latham Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Latham Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.11.

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools. The company offers in-ground swimming pools, pool liners, and pool cover products. Latham Group, Inc was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc in March 2021. Latham Group, Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Latham, New York.

