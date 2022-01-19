LEG Immobilien SE (FRA:LEG) Receives €143.89 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

LEG Immobilien SE (FRA:LEG) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €144.07 ($163.72).

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays set a €140.00 ($159.09) target price on shares of LEG Immobilien in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Berenberg Bank set a €155.00 ($176.14) price target on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €145.00 ($164.77) price target on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €150.00 ($170.45) price target on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Nord/LB set a €130.00 ($147.73) target price on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st.

Get LEG Immobilien alerts:

FRA:LEG traded down €0.50 ($0.57) on Friday, reaching €115.25 ($130.97). The stock had a trading volume of 156,071 shares. LEG Immobilien has a 12-month low of €75.17 ($85.42) and a 12-month high of €98.50 ($111.93). The company has a 50-day moving average of €123.14 and a 200 day moving average of €127.62.

LEG Immobilien AG operates as an integrated property company in Germany. It rents apartments, commercial units, and garages and parking spaces; and purchases and sells property portfolios. The company also offers property management and location development services; and housing industry services, as well as IT services for third parties.

Featured Story: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Receive News & Ratings for LEG Immobilien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LEG Immobilien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.