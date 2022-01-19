Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, January 26th. Analysts expect Levi Strauss & Co. to post earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

LEVI opened at $22.25 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 1-year low of $19.25 and a 1-year high of $30.84. The company has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a PE ratio of 19.87 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.12.

In other Levi Strauss & Co. news, Director David A. Friedman sold 4,167 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total value of $111,717.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patricia Salas Pineda sold 23,796 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $654,390.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,353 shares of company stock valued at $1,560,225 over the last ninety days. 5.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 155,638 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $3,815,000 after buying an additional 4,398 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 905.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,207 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 15,496 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,941 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 3,722 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,415,162 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $39,228,000 after purchasing an additional 61,789 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth about $287,000. 20.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on LEVI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.73.

About Levi Strauss & Co.

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparel products. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Levi Strauss in 1853 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

