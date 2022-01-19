LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) Shares Acquired by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 74.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,792 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 763 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in LHC Group were worth $281,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in LHC Group in the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in LHC Group by 55.1% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 307 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in LHC Group in the second quarter valued at about $74,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in LHC Group in the second quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in LHC Group in the second quarter valued at about $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Nicholas Gachassin III sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total value of $100,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LHCG opened at $125.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.37. LHC Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.42 and a 12-month high of $223.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $131.22.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The health services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.45. The business had revenue of $565.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $565.30 million. LHC Group had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 6.01%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that LHC Group, Inc. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on LHCG shares. TheStreet downgraded LHC Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Cowen downgraded LHC Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $209.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on LHC Group from $191.00 to $184.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised LHC Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on LHC Group from $240.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LHC Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.70.

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

