LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $9.67 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) will report sales of $9.67 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for LightPath Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $9.74 million and the lowest is $9.60 million. LightPath Technologies posted sales of $9.92 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LightPath Technologies will report full-year sales of $40.08 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $39.63 million to $40.52 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $46.49 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for LightPath Technologies.

LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). LightPath Technologies had a negative return on equity of 11.28% and a negative net margin of 10.29%. The business had revenue of $9.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded LightPath Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, LightPath Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.53.

Shares of LPTH stock opened at $2.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $67.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.73 and a beta of 1.32. LightPath Technologies has a 12 month low of $1.69 and a 12 month high of $5.00.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of LightPath Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of LightPath Technologies by 55.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 36,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of LightPath Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $105,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of LightPath Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $149,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of LightPath Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $324,000. Institutional investors own 25.87% of the company’s stock.

About LightPath Technologies

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical and infrared components. Its products include molded glass and assemblies, infrared molded lenses, diamond turned, conventional ground and polished ground lenses and assemblies, and collimator assemblies, which are used in applications involving light detection and ranging technology.

