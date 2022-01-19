LINKA (LINKA) Price Hits $0.0033 on Exchanges

LINKA (CURRENCY:LINKA) traded up 132.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 19th. LINKA has a market cap of $2.28 million and approximately $6,481.00 worth of LINKA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, LINKA has traded 114.3% higher against the US dollar. One LINKA coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00004972 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002373 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001040 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.07 or 0.00052336 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002372 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00006920 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

LINKA Profile

LINKA is a coin. It was first traded on August 6th, 2018. LINKA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 694,150,020 coins. LINKA’s official website is www.linka.io

According to CryptoCompare, “To solve financial problems and blockchain difficulties, the LINKA team creates a “Value Gateway Platform” that connects the real world with Crypto Space, enabling more people to enjoy the value of finance and blockchain. Participants are able to use both cryptocurrency and credit cards without boundaries between the real world and crypto space. “

LINKA Coin Trading

