Lithium Chile Inc. (OTCMKTS:LTMCF) Short Interest Down 34.5% in December

Lithium Chile Inc. (OTCMKTS:LTMCF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decrease of 34.5% from the December 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 137,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of LTMCF stock remained flat at $$0.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 172,785 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 192,691. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.44. Lithium Chile has a 1-year low of $0.21 and a 1-year high of $0.92.
Lithium Chile Company Profile
