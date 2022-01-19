Lithium Chile Inc. (OTCMKTS:LTMCF) Short Interest Down 34.5% in December

Lithium Chile Inc. (OTCMKTS:LTMCF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decrease of 34.5% from the December 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 137,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of LTMCF stock remained flat at $$0.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 172,785 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 192,691. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.44. Lithium Chile has a 1-year low of $0.21 and a 1-year high of $0.92.

Lithium Chile Company Profile

Lithium Chile, Inc engages in the acquisition and development of lithium properties in Chile. Its projects include: Salar de Coipasa, Salar de Turi, Salar de Atacama, Salar de Helados, Salar de Talar and Salar de Ollage. The company was founded on October 18, 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

