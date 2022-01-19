LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGC) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 184,000 shares, a decrease of 31.5% from the December 15th total of 268,800 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 95,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $55,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in LogicBio Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in LogicBio Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $63,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics by 99.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 8,991 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LogicBio Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of LogicBio Therapeutics from $24.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Chardan Capital reduced their price objective on shares of LogicBio Therapeutics from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of LogicBio Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of LogicBio Therapeutics from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, LogicBio Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.00.

LOGC traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.85. The stock had a trading volume of 68,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,576. The company has a market cap of $60.97 million, a P/E ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.68 and a 200 day moving average of $3.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a current ratio of 4.43. LogicBio Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.80 and a 1 year high of $9.75.

LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 million. LogicBio Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 964.74% and a negative return on equity of 76.02%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that LogicBio Therapeutics will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

About LogicBio Therapeutics

LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of genome editing technology platform. It focuses on the commercialization of GeneRide, which enables the site-specific integration of a therapeutic transgene without nucleases or exogenous promoters by harnessing the native process of homologous recombination.

