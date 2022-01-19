LondonMetric Property (LON:LMP) Receives Overweight Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

LondonMetric Property (LON:LMP)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 305 ($4.16) price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.88% from the stock’s previous close.

LMP has been the topic of several other reports. Liberum Capital upped their price target on shares of LondonMetric Property from GBX 255 ($3.48) to GBX 283 ($3.86) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of LondonMetric Property from GBX 270 ($3.68) to GBX 280 ($3.82) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of LondonMetric Property from GBX 300 ($4.09) to GBX 310 ($4.23) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 285 ($3.89) price target on shares of LondonMetric Property in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 277.25 ($3.78).

LondonMetric Property stock opened at GBX 270.20 ($3.69) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £2.64 billion and a PE ratio of 5.77. LondonMetric Property has a twelve month low of GBX 204.80 ($2.79) and a twelve month high of GBX 368.60 ($5.03). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 274.28 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 258.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.22.

In other LondonMetric Property news, insider Patrick Vaughan sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 271 ($3.70), for a total value of £1,084,000 ($1,479,055.81).

LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT that owns one of the UK's leading listed logistics platforms alongside a diversified long income portfolio, with 16 million sq ft under management. It owns and manages desirable real estate that meets occupiers' demands, delivers reliable, repetitive and growing income-led returns and outperforms over the long term.

