LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) Price Target Increased to €820.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from €760.00 ($863.64) to €820.00 ($931.82) in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on LVMUY. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Erste Group upgraded shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $503.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LVMUY opened at $152.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.10. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a twelve month low of $118.48 and a twelve month high of $171.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.89.

LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE engages in the manufacture of luxury goods. It operates through the following business segments: Wines & Spirits, Fashion & Leather Goods, Perfumes & Cosmetics, Watches & Jewelry, Selective Retailing, and Other Activities & Eliminations. The Wines & Spirits segment produces and sells high quality champagne wines and sparkling wines.

